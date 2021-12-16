Madhya Pradesh: One-year-old girl falls into bore-well, rescue operation on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team with home guards a launched an operation to rescue a one-year-old girl from a bore-well in Douni village under Naugaon police station in Chhatarpur on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident occurred when the girl, Divyanshi, was playing in a field near her house.

When the girl fell into the 20-foot-deep bore-well and stuck at 15 feet, her family members heard the sound of her falling.

At the outset, her family members tried to rescue the girl from bore-well, but as they failed to do that, they informed the police about it.

On getting information, the superintendent of police and collector reached the spot to review the rescue operation and to boost it.

A team comprising sub-divisional magistrate, chief executive officer of Naugaon, Tehsildar and policemen were present at the site.

The rescue team dug more than 20 feet deep near the bore-well to bring the girl out of it.

Meanwhile, a disaster emergency response team has been called from Gwalior.

The rescue operation continued till filling of the report.

Sheer negligence

The incident occurred because of the negligence of the girlís father Rajendra Kushwaha who dug the bore-well into which the child fell.

As there was no water in the bore-well he left uncovered. The girl went to the field along with her family members.

