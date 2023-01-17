Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong shivers at 2.0 degree celsius; Datia shivers at 2.5 degree celsius

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave intensified in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Meteorological department officials attributed it to icy winds blowing from the northern belt. Nowgong recorded 2.0 degree Celsius while Datia recorded 2.5 degree Celsius, and Gwalior recorded 2.9 degree Celsius.

Khajuraho recorded 3.2 degree Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 3.5 degree Celsius night temperature and Rewa recorded 3.6 degree Celsius.

Guna recorded 4.4 degree Celsius, Raisen recorded 4.6 degree Celsius and Ratlam recorded 5.8 degree Celsius. Damoh recorded 6.2 degree Celsius while Sidhi and Umaria recorded 6.6 degree Celsius each. Satna recorded 4.8 degree Celsius and Sagar recorded 5.6 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.6 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 8.6 degree Celsius.

