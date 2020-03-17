Madhya Pradesh: Now, tiger safari at Madhav National Park

BHOPAL: Large scale preparations are underway to introduce tiger safari at Madhav National Park in Shivpuri. Tigers will be introduced here from other places to draw more tourists.

Facilities of tiger safari are available at Bandhavgarh National Park (Umaria district), Kanha National Park (Mandla and Balaghat districts), Satpura National Park (Hoshangabad district), and Pench National Park (Seoni and Chhindwara districts) in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhav National Park is a wildlife sanctuary, which offers tourists wide opportunities to sight tigers, leopards, striped hyenas, common langurs, blackbucks, jackals, sambhars, nilgai and sloth bears. Besides, it fascinates tourists with its unique surroundings that comprise lakes, dense woodlands, and castles.

Mohan Mina, director tiger safari Madhav National Park, said, “We are preparing tiger safari at Madhav National Park. New tigers will be introduced in the days to come. We are exploring all avenues to attract tourists. It gives a wonderful experience to nature lovers who are keen to explore surroundings of this majestic woodland, inhabiting animals like tigers, nilgai, sambar, hyena, sloth bear, and crocodile. A lot of tourists visit this captivating forest area to discover its flora and fauna and to see the sights of amazing monuments that once belonged to royals of Gwalior.”