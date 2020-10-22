Madhya Pradesh: No special provision made for state applicants in police recruitment

No special provisions are made for youths of the state in the police recruitments. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised that the government jobs would be given only to the state domicile youths. The police recruitment scheduled has been announced on Thursday. But when it comes for implementation, no provision is made in the police recruitment advertisement, uploaded on the Professional Examination Board.

Secretary of General of Administration Department Shree Niwas Sharma informed Free Press that as soon as the law will be prepared, the provisions will be incorporated in the applicant eligibility criteria. At present, the advertisement has been issued on the old provisions. Keeping aside all the rumours, the PEB will be going to conduct the examination. Around 4,000 posts of all trades and general duties will be filled. The recruitment process will start from November 24 and the online application submission will be start from December 24. January 7 will be the last date of filing of application and amendments if any can be done in the application form till Dec 12. The examination will start from March 6, 2021.