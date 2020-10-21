Madhya Pradesh: No corona case in Panna, Alirajpur, Katni districts

The state heaved sigh of relief as three districts - Panna, Alirajpur, Katni - did not report any corona positive case on Wednesday. Twelve districts reported either five or below five Covid 19 cases. They are Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa, Niwari, Burhanpur, Tikamgarh, Sheopur, Seoni, Bhind, Barwani, Morena, Singrauli and Shahdol.

The infection rate in other districts remained high. Indore reported 260 positive cases taking its tally to 32,290 and 664 deaths. Bhopal reported 223 positives cases in a single day and it took tally to 22941 and 460 deaths. Ujjain has also been hotspot for a longer time. It reported 23 positives cases, taking its tally to 3430. Balaghat reported 38 positive cases, Satna reported 28, Sagar reported 31 cases. Anuppur reported 26 and Sidhi reported 27 cases.

In all, the state registered 1,118 corona positive cases on Wednesday, taking tally to 1,63,296 and number of deaths to 2,828. About 148082 patients have recovered from corona so far. About 178 samples were rejected at the time of testing. Positive rate stood at 4.2 percent in state as 26, 546 samples were sent for the testing.