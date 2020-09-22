Madhya Pradesh: Nine districts record deficient rainfall, 13 above average

While rain God has smiled on Bhopal, there are nine districts in state which have been no so lucky so far recording below normal rainfall. Four western districts like Mandsaur, Datia, Bhind and Gwalior have received rainfall below the average, similarly Satna, Katni, Newari, Tikamgarh and Chhattarpur in East MP too have recorded deficient rains.

Thirteen districts – of which 11 are in West MP and two in East MP - have recorded above the normal rainfall till date. The state has received 936.6 mm rainfall so far against the average of 913mm.

Earlier, a spell of showers in state capital on Tuesday provided much needed relief from sultry weather. Heavy rain is expected at various divisions like Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Indore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal and Ujjain. Districts like Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori are expected to experience heavy rain in next 24 hours. Meteorological department has issued alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains. Weatherman has forecast lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore , for the same period.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and it is likely to move west-northwest during the next couple of days. Many places recorded heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Udaigarh recorded 11cm rainfall while Sendhwa and Anuppur reported 9cm each and Mohkheda reported 8cm rainfall. Pushparajgarh, Khategaon, Ranapur and Dindori recorded 7cm rainfall. Gandhwani and Alirajpur recorded 6cmrainfall each. Bankhedi, Sohangpur, Chhindwara, Gadarwara, Jaithari recorded 5cm. Kotma, Depalpur, Piparia, Jobat, Dehi recorded 4cm. According to Meteorology department, A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards east MP and it will precipitate the heavy rainfall. Various districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.