Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026: 38 MBBS, 24 BDS Seats Available In Stray Round, 9,700 Candidates Eligible | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 62 seats, including 38 MBBS and 24 BDS seats, are available for the stray round of NEET UG counselling in Madhya Pradesh. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released a list of 9,700 eligible candidates for the round.

The government medical colleges where seats are available include Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College, Khandwa, where two seats are available, while Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal; Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa; Government Medical College, Satna; Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College, Mandsaur; and Government Medical College, Singrauli, have one each.

Among the private medical colleges, Mansarovar Medical College, Sehore, has 16 seats and RKDF Medical College, Bhopal, has four.

LNCT Medical College, Indore, Ram Krishna Medical College, Bhopal, and School of Medical Science, Sri Satya Sai University, Sehore, have two seats each, while one seat is available in Peoples College of Medical Science, Bhopal; Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science, Indore; RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain; Index Medical College, Indore; and Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences, Dewas.