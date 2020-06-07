Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 500 BSP members join Congress, social distancing norms thrown in wind at induction programme

Around 500 BSP members joined the Congress party on Sunday, giving a challenge to BJP in the ensuing by-elections. The programme defied social distancing norms.

Most of the workers are from Gwalior and Chambal region where by-elections on 16 assembly seats are pending.

Earlier the members reached at the residence of the former chief minister Kamal Nath and met him. Then they reached the PCC office and joined the party in the presence of many senior leaders including the former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, PC Sharma and former speaker NP Prajapati.

BSP leader from Karera constituency Pragilal Jatav along with his 300 supporters joined the Congress today.

The former Nagar Palika president of Dabra Satyaprakshi Parsodia joined the party with his 100 supporters. In Dabra the by-election is necessitated as sitting MLA and former minister Imarti Devi had resigned and had joined the BJP.

Parsodia campaigning may give challenge to the ex-minister in the coming by-elections.

From Dabra itself the BJP district general secretary Dinesh Khatik, the former Karera district panchayat member Deepak Ahirwar and BSP leader and former deputy commissioner PS Mandloai also joined the party.

The office-bearers from Budhni, Raisen, Sanchi have also joined the Congress party.

While taking the membership, social distancing norms were violated. The members failed to maintain the distance of two metres at programme.