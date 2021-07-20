Madhya Pradesh: Municipal commissioner to be held responsible for illegal colonies, says urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh

BHOPAL: Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said that if any new illegal colonies came into existence, the concerned officials will be held responsible and action will be initiated against them.

He instructed all municipal commissioners not to allow any illegal colonies or else they will be held responsible for it. The minister said that the process is underway to legalize unauthorized colonies in the state. Officials should ensure no additional constructions as per the changes made in compounding rules, said the minister. There are 6,800 illegal colonies in the state.

Earlier, Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat had ordered an FIR against 96 colonisers in the state capital for developing illegal colonies. The illegal colonies were identified in areas including Karond, Kolar, Bairagarh, Old Bhopal, Neelbadh, Ratibad, Bhauri and Suraj Nagar. Instructions have been given to the respective engineers to initiate action against the developers.

Builders, colonizers and developers of the 96 illegal colonies were identified by the BMC. FIRs were registered against them and show cause notices were issued to the builders.