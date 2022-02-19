Madhya Pradesh: MPHB extends last date to submit property tax till March 31

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Housing Board has extended the last date to deposit property tax till March 31, 2022.

Madhya Pradesh Home Construction and Infrastructure Board chief administrative officer Bidisha Mukherjee said on Friday that the decision was taken as Covid infection, lockdown and curfews caused losses to people and had kept them occupied, she said.

Mukherjee said people whose upset value of the property does not exceed Rs 50 lakh and whose offer acceptance of the property has been issued after May 1, 2020, will benefit from date extension.

Those who do not fit in the criteria will not be given the facility, she said. “We have several letters urging us to extend the last date. We took a board meeting and decided that extension can be given in Covid-19 situation. We have, however, kept conditions,” said Mukherjee.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:32 AM IST