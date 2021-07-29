Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Class 12th Results declared, check at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Indore/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dreams of all the students of class 12 of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) came true as all the students have passed with flying colours.

The MPBSE has declared results of class-12 Thursday noon, wherein 100 students have been passed.

The MP board Class 12 exams could not be held and had to be cancelled in view of Covid crisis.

The results are available on official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals also hosted the MPBSE 12th results.

Apart from the official websites, MP Board Class 12 results can also been accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application available on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result can be downloaded from the "know your result section". Candidates are required to enter the roll number to access the MP 12th result.

According to officials, MPBSE Class 12th result has been prepared on the basis class-10 marks, in which marks were taken from best five subjects.

Divisional Education Officer, Indore, Deven Sonwani said, “Board has ensured that all students are fairly marked. Results brought a wave of cheer among students, and hopefully this will not affect their future.”

52.28% passed in first class

This year, 650682 regular and 78102 self-study students had filled the examination forms for the Higher Secondary Examination.

The exam results of 656148 regular candidates have been declared. Of these, 343064 (52.28%) candidates passed in first class, 254295 (40.28%) candidates passed in second class and 48787 (7.43%) candidates passed in third class.

The result of self-study candidates has also been prepared on the basis of high school examination. Along with regular students, the results of 71996 private candidates have been declared. Of these, 19925 (27.67%) candidates passed in first division, 33944 (47.14%) candidates passed in second division and 18126 (25.17%) candidates passed in third division. Thus a total of 71996 candidates have been successful in the examination, the result has been 100%.

The results of a total of 6348 candidates of other state/boards are being verified for their 10th mark list. The result of these candidates will be declared after the mark list verification.

Special exam for unhappy students

This year no supplementary has given to any of the candidates in the Higher Secondary Examination. If the candidates are dissatisfied with their examination result, then they can appear in the examination to be held in the month of September-2021, in the examination of entire subjects or in the examination of a particular subject. Such candidates will be able to register on the MPONLINE portal to appear in the examination between 01.08.2021 to 10.08.2021.

Only the result prepared on the basis of the examination of such candidates will be considered final. Special arrangements have been made to redress the grievances of the students regarding the examination results.

If any student has any complaint regarding marks, then through special software created on MPONLINE portal, by entering his roll number and application number, the subject wise marks of the high school and the marks of the subjects of higher secondary examination mapped on the basis of it.