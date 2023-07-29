 Madhya Pradesh: Morena Receives 283 mm Rainfall In Last 1 Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Morena Receives 283 mm Rainfall In Last 1 Month

Madhya Pradesh: Morena Receives 283 mm Rainfall In Last 1 Month

The district received 305.9mm of rainfall in the same period last year.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Morena Receives 283 mm Rainfall In Last 1 Month | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district has registered 283mm rainfall from June 1 to July 27 this year being 22.9mm less than last year’s in the same period, official sources said. The district received 305.9mm of rainfall in the same period last year.

According to superintendent of land records Syed Muzzaffar Ali said the Porsa area had received the highest rainfall in the district (393mm) from June 1 to July 27. Sabalgarh received 307mm rainfall, Morena 269mm, Ambah 258mm and Joura received 250mm rainfall.

On the other hand, Kailaras received the lowest rainfall (221mm) in the district, he said.  Porsa received 48mm, Kailaras 15mm and Sabalgarh one mm rainfall on Thursday.  

Read Also
Bhopal: IIFM Professor Emphasises On Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram

MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Check-Up Camp For SBI Pensioners

MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Check-Up Camp For SBI Pensioners

Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Easterlies Come In Way Of Rainfall In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bulk Drug Park To Come Up In Lalitpur Soon

Madhya Pradesh: Bulk Drug Park To Come Up In Lalitpur Soon

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab, Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker Interacts With People In Devtalab, Rewa