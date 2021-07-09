Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon to advance over northwest, central India from Saturday, isolated heavy rain likely

New Delhi/Bhopal: Southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into northwest and central India from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Due to prevailing meteorological conditions, the monsoon is reviving over south and east-central India from Thursday, IMD said. The weather bureau sees formation of a low pressure system over Bay of Bengal around Sunday.

The department expects scattered to widespread rainfall over northwest India from Saturday, and isolated heavy showers over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Punjab on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is also seen over west Madhya Pradesh during the period. Similar weather conditions are seen over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh until Wednesday and over Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Saturday to Wednesday.

The weather agency also sees fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for the next few days. This activity is also likely along the west coast and remaining parts of south peninsular India for the next few days due to strengthening of southwest monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea to west coast, and likely formation of an off-shore trough.