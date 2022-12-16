Madhya Pradesh: Modi government divided country in name of religion and caste, says former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in Gwalior

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala who is in Gwalior for a day's visit on Thursday, while talking to the media, lashed out at the central government and said that it has been the misfortune of the country that some selfish people have divided the country in the name of religion and caste for the past five years.

Targeting the Modi government, Chautala further said, “This is an anti-farmer government and is constantly bent on destroying the farmers for its selfishness. Ambani and Adani have been given the entire responsibility just to satisfy the political interest.”

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra going on across the country, the Indian National Lok Dal leader said, “All the opposition parties are agitating on their own and it is expected that all the political parties will unite to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The opposition will definitely succeed in this battle.”

Along with this, when he was asked whether there could be a change of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that the possibilities cannot be ruled out.

“If you look back in the past, the leaders of the opposition had united before and it has also brought political changes. In the upcoming elections too it seems that all the people of the opposition will come together and will definitely get success," he further added.