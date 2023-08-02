Madhya Pradesh: Minister Reviews Preparations For PM’s Sagar Visit On Aug 12

PM Modi | Representative image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Cooperative and Public Service Management Arvind Bhadoria held a meeting with officials and people’s representatives at the district collectorate on Monday to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on August 12.

Modi will perform the Bhoomipujan for the temple of Sant Ravidas and a museum at Badtuma in Sagar district.

After performing the Bhoomipujan, he will address a public meeting near Dhana helipad.

Bhadoria, also the in charge minister of the district, said everyone should welcome Samrasta Yatra to be taken out for construction of Sant Ravidas temple. He directed the people’s representatives and the departments concerned to publicise the event.

Information about the event should be conveyed to the people through social media, Bhadoria said.

The people’s representatives should inform the authorized people of their areas to ensure their participation in the programme, the minister said. He directed the departments concerned to upkeep the roads leading to the site where the public meeting would be held.

The temple of Santi Ravidas will be a centre of spiritualism, the minister said. Legislators Shailendra Jain, Pradeep Laria and chairman of district Panchayat Heera Singh Rajput, Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari and others were present at the meeting. Besides the people’s representatives, collector Deepak Arya, superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla and others took part in the district.