Madhya Pradesh: Minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees C in Naugaon, Datia & Umaria

Chill is likely to intensify after November 26 in the state. However, 17 places recorded minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius to 10 degree Celsius in the state on Monday. Naugaon, Datia and Umaria recorded 7 degrees Celsius, which was lowest in the state.

There was no sharp drop in temperature at any place in the state. Bhopal, Sagar and Gwalior divisions did not record fall. Rather, day temperature increased in Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Indore division. Low temperature was recorded at most places in eastern region.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal while its minimum temperature at 12.2 degree Celsius was 1.3 degrees below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degree Celsius, which was slightly above normal while its minimum temperature at 12.6 degree Celsius was slightly below normal.

Minimum temp on Sunday

Cities- Temp (degrees Celsius)

Datia- 7.0

Umaria- 7.0

Naogaon- 7.0

Gwalior- 7.9

Raisen- 8.0

Mandla- 8.0

Khajuraho- 8.0

Rewa- 8.4

Jabalpur- 8.6

Sidhi- 9.0

Satna- 9.0