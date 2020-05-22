Madhya Pradesh: Migrant workers to spread corona virus in state further, more than 500 tested positive

The arrival of migrant workers in state may enhance number of corona patients.

Out of all the workers who have returned to the state, 500 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The problem before the district administration is that it has no means to detect the contact history of migrant workers.

They came to Madhya Pradesh by buses, but it is difficult get information about how many people were on those buses.

It is also difficult to know about how many of them were corona positive.

The health department has told the officials to complete sanitization and sampling work in villages as fast as possible.

Many of the migrant workers are being tested on their way to villages. In rural areas, hand pumps have been sanitized to stop the virus. Most of the corona-infected

workers are from Ahmadabad in Gujarat and from Mumbai in Maharashtra.

When those workers fell ill and went to hospitals, they tested positive for COVID-19. Nevertheless, they could not say anything about number of people they had met.

Nearly one million migrant workers have returned to Madhya Pradesh from other states.

Swab sampling of these workers is being done on the basis of their symptoms. According to reports, only migrant workers have tested positive for the disease in 20

districts. Now, the government ponders over how to check the disease in those places.

The state government also asked the district administration to keep the migrant workers in quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. Nevertheless, as there is no

quarantine centre in every village and since the government has no information about the large number of workers, they cannot be quarantined.

An official of the health department said the number of corona patients might increase by more than 5,000 due to the arrival of migrant workers.

He said arrangements were being made to treat the migrant workers who are down with COVID-19, and a campaign was launched to tell everybody that in case of any symptoms of the disease one should contact a nearby government hospital.

According to additional chief secretary (health) Mohd Suleman, corona patients have been found in a few districts where there has been none due to the migrant workers.

Rural areas are being sanitized and people have been advised to contact health centre in case of cough, cold and fever. The government is making all efforts to stop the disease, Suleman said.