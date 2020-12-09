Madhya Pradesh: Marriage celebrations turn into mourning as six people die in well in Chhatarpur district

BHOPAL: As many as six people died when a vehicle fell into an open well constructed on road side in Chattarpur district on late Tuesday night. They were part of baraat and included bridegroom.

The marriage celebration turned into mourning when the vehicle fell in the well. The SHO of Maharajpur police station said Ahirwar family of Diwan-ka-Purwa village was to receive marriage procession from Mohasa village in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh.

There were nine people in the vehicle. When the vehicle reached the village, it fell into an open well situated on the road side. Six people died on the spot while three were admitted in the district hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical. The police fished out the vehicle from the well. Further investigation is on.