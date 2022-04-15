Madhya Pradesh: Marginal drop in temperature in state, heat wave abates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A marginal drop was recorded across the state on Friday giving temporary relief from heat wave to citizens. Meteorological department has attributed the drop in temperature to western disturbance, which lessened the intensity of heat wave.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius after nominal drop of 0.4 degree Celsius while its minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.3 degrees.

Indore recorded drop of 0.4 degree Celsius in maximum temperature that settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius. It recorded a drop of 0.2 degree Celsius in minimum temperature that settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu Kashmir and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas at lower level. A trough is extending from Vidarbha to north interior Karnataka across Marathwada.

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Lakshadweep area. A fresh western disturbance is expected to approach north India by April 19.

Max temp on April 15

Cities Degrees Celsius

Khargone 42.8

Khajuraho 42.6

Nowgong 42.4

Satna 42.3

Khandwa 42.2

Sidhi 42.0

Damoh 42.0

Gwalior 41.8

Rewa 41.8

Guna 41.4

Tikamgarh 41.4

Umaria 41.3

Jabalpur 41.2

Ratlam 41.2

Sagar 41.2

