Madhya Pradesh March 24, 2026, Weather Update: Temperature Rises Sharply After Brief Cloudy Spell | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp temperature rise was recorded in the Capital, with the mercury increasing by nearly 3°C within 24 hours after a brief spell of cloudy weather.

The sudden change indicates the return of clear skies and the onset of rising heat conditions in the region.

By Monday, the maximum temperature climbed further to 34.9°C, while evening readings were around 33.4°C, indicating a steady rise in heat.

According to the IMD (Meteorological Centre) Bhopal, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active in northwestern India on March 26. Its effects will be felt for two days in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, and Rewa divisions.

Weather officials said the temperature, though still slightly below normal, is now on an upward trend.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 30.6°C, which rose to 33.4°C on Sunday, marking an increase of around 3°C. The minimum temperature also increased from 17.3°C to 18.2°C during the same period.

Winds were recorded at speeds of up to 19 kmph on Sunday, while visibility remained clear at around 6 km. No rainfall was reported during this period.

Meteorologists attributed the sudden rise in temperature to the clearing of clouds and changing weather patterns across Madhya Pradesh. They added that the impact of heat is likely to intensify in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise further by 4-5°C.

Another new Western Disturbance could become active on March 29. This means that April could begin with thunderstorms and rain.

The impact of all three seasons in March

Regarding the past 10 years of data in Madhya Pradesh, the nights are cold and the days are warm in March. There is also a trend of rain. This time also the weather is similar. Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain have already experienced rain, while night temperatures are stable.

Residents have been advised to take precautions as the city prepares for a gradual return to summer-like conditions.