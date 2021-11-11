Madhya Pradesh: Man responsible for death of labourer arrested from UP

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was responsible for the death of another person due to negligence and was at large for eight years was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.

The cops of Kymore police station in Katni had been searching for the accused for eight years.

As the police came to know that the accused was in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, they rushed to the place and arrested him.

The police said that a resident of Lav-Kush Nagar in UP, Sakruddin, who was loading the cement bags of ACC Kymore plant, died because of the negligence of machine operator Prithvi Singh Chouhan.

After the incident, Chouhan ran away and the police registered a case against him.

The police were searching for Chouhan who was found in Dhuriakot village under Sabrahi police station in the Kushinagar district of UP, sources said.

Ex-Sarpanch held in cheque-bounce case

The police arrested a former Sarpanch in connection with cheque-bouncing and other cases, official sources said on Wednesday.

Former Sarpanch of Badari village Gopal Dubey, who had been giving the police the slip for the past four years, was arrested from a hotel near Shashtri Bridge in Jabalpur on Tuesday, the police said.

Dubey had been staying in different hotels in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Rewa. A permanent warrant was issued in his name in connection with different cases.

A cheque of Rs 3.55 lakh, given by Dubey to a resident of Vijayraghavgarh Indradev Singh, was bounced. After that, a permanent warrant was issued against him.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:33 AM IST