Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife, two children, then hangs self in Satna

Satna: A 37-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after slitting the throats of his wife and two children in Majhgavan town of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Nai Basti area and came to light after neighbours found the house shut till 11.30 am, said Majhgavan police station incharge OP Choumde. "The neighbours peered inside and found Dharmu Verma hanging from the ceiling. On entering the house, a police team found the bodies of his 32-year-old wife and one-year-old and five-year-old children with throats slit," he said.

The reason why Verma, a tractor mechanic, took this step is not known and a probe covering all angles was underway, Choumde added.