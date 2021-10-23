Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife as she refuses to give money for liquor, arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was killed by her husband on Saturday morning as she refused to give him money for liquor. The accused beat her mercilessly throughout night in presence of their four minor daughters, said police.

Police have arrested the accused after registering a murder case. The police ensured the four minor girls remain in custody of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Alok Shrivastav said accused Chandan Singh, 34, lived in Kolua at Geeta Nagar. He was unemployed and his wife Priyanka would work to earn livelihood . Chandan would take money from her for liquor, he said.

It would lead to frequent fights between them. On Friday night, when Priyanka refused to give money, the accused started hitting her with a stick. Their daughters aged 13, 9, 7 and 2.5-year-old were in the room and they tried to stop him but to no avail.

Priyanka who received severe injuries died in morning. When the accused realised his crime, he fled leaving the girls alone. The neighbours informed police and Priyankaís body was sent for post-mortem. Police said the accused was arrested from bus stand as he was trying to flee the city.

Shrivastav said they called the CWC officials and handed over the custody of children to them.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:44 PM IST