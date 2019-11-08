Madhya Pradesh: Man helps wife end herself life, kills children before attempting suicide

On Thursday, a man helped his wife kill herself then killed his two daughters before attempting suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. The man was facing financial issues which made him take the drastic step.

According to Hindustan Times, Manoj Patel, a resident of Bambhori Rangua village of the district, lived with his wife Poonam and six-month-old daughter Jiya and another daughter Sonam, 10. Manoj worked as a wall painter but a few months ago, he joined his father, who takes contracts for farming, and became a farm labourer.

Patel’s wife ended her life first by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling of a room. Manoj helped her and later strangled his daughters to death, Sagar’s superintendent of police (SP), Amit Sanghi told the Hindustan Times. Cops have said that Manoj was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. The bodies of his wife Poonam and six-month-old daughter Jiya and another daughter Sonam, 10, were sent for a post mortem examination.

Police recovered a suicide note from Manoj’s possession in which Manoj had written that he and his wife had mutually decided to end their lives. Sanghi told the leading daily that, “Manoj blamed his poor financial condition for his drastic step in the note. Prima facie, to end his own life Manoj first tried to hang himself from the ceiling but when he failed to do so, he might have consumed poison.”

As per the report, Patel had left his other daughters, seven-year-old twins, with their grandmother in another house in the neighbourhood on Wednesday night. His mother Prem Rani told the leading daily, "Later in the morning, I went to see him. I saw all four of them lying on the floor. Manoj was alive but trembling while others were found dead. I informed the neighbours and police.”

The police are now investigating the matter and are waiting to register a statement of Manoj, who is still said to be in an unconscious condition.