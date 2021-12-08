Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping minor

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Additional sessions judge (POSCO) Neelam Mishra has sentenced a man to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl four years ago, sources said on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused, according to sources in the court.

According to reports, Jitendra, a resident of Khejra village, was charged with abducting a minor and raping her.

The father of the girl lodged a complaint at the Anandpur police station that on October 24, 2017 when he and his wife were sleeping their minor daughter left the house without saying anything to anyone.

Her parents searched for the girl in the houses of their relatives. When they came to know that a man called Jitendra had abducted her they lodged a complaint against him at the Anandpur police station.

The Anandpur police lodged a complaint and began to inquire into the case and arrested the accused.

22 two-wheelers confiscated from minor bikers

The officials of the traffic police and those of the city police jointly launched a campaign against the minor boys who were driving two-wheelers and seized 22 bikes. After that, sub-divisional officer of police Bharati Bhusan Sharma called the parents of the parents of those minor boys to the traffic police help centre at Jai Stambh Chowk and advised them against giving bikes to the minors.

The parents were told that if those children are caught driving bikes action would be taken against the owners of the two-wheelers.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard kills girl in buffer zone of MP tiger reserve

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:53 PM IST