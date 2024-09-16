 Madhya Pradesh: Man 'Attacked' During Milad-Un-Nabi Procession In Mandsaur, Brief Tension Follows
The man filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station, stating he was hurt during the incident, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, claimed he was injured by stone pelting and stick attacks during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, leading to brief tension in the city on Monday, according to a police officer.

"We are recording his statement," the SP said, without giving further details. He assured that the situation was under control and urged people not to share unverified photos or videos on social media.

State BJP spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia, a former MLA, said the tension started when stones were thrown near Nehru Bus Stand during the procession. This caused panic, and many shopkeepers closed their shops.

The BJP leader asked authorities to maintain peace. Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

