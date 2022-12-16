Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of killing wife, 7-yr-old son commits suicide in Datia jail

FP Photo |

Datia ( Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in Datia jail on Friday morning. Jail administration immediately informed city magistrate about the incident.

Police sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

SDM Rishi Singhai informed that prisoner Pushpraj, aged 35, was in district jail for the last two months in connection with the murder of his wife and seven year old son.

Around 6am in the morning, Pushpraj committed suicide with the help of his towel on the toilet pipe. Reportedly, incident caused a ruckus in the district jail.

After getting the report on the incident from jail administration, SDM Rishi reached the jail and took cognisance in the matter. The body was taken down and sent for postmortem in presence of the SDM.

