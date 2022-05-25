Madhya Pradesh: Malnutrition can be eradicated with public cooperation in one year: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday it was his belief that with public participation malnutrition could be eradicated from the state in a year.

He said, “The state has been facing the challenge of malnutrition for years. Continuous efforts are also being made in this direction. But I believe that without the cooperation of the society, malnutrition cannot be removed in the state.”

The CM observed this during a review meeting.

He said Pride Day celebration was started at many places in the state, in which people also contributed materials for Anganwadi. He himself went out on the streets of Bhopal on Tuesday to collect material for Anganwadis. Ten trucks of material and cheques worth Rs 2 crore were presented on behalf of the public in a total journey of 800 meters. Many people took a pledge to take the responsibility of Anganwadis.

“This has been a wonderful experiment of public participation. Everyone is ready to cooperate in social work and raise the standard of living of the people. We have to give people’s participation the form of a campaign in public welfare schemes and development activities”, said the CM.

He said farmers should give food grains, and people should contribute to the activities of Anganwadis on their birthdays, anniversaries and in the memory of their family members. Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti and social organisations should be interlinked.

The CM instructed officials to take strict action against those who engage in corruption in the schemes of rural development and public welfare including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and irregularities in distribution of ration.

“Those who steal rations should be sent to jail. Names of needy people should be added after deleting the names of families who are not taking ration”, he instructed officials.