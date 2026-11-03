Madhya Pradesh Mafia Menace Seven Government Employees Killed In 14 Years, Dewas TI Dilip Puri Latest Victim | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The killing of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri in Dewas district has once again brought into focus the deadly attacks on government personnel taking action against mining and liquor mafias in Madhya Pradesh.

Over the past 14 years, seven government employees, including four police personnel, two forest officials and a revenue employee, have lost their lives in such incidents since 2012.

The series of killings dates back to 2012, when IPS officer Narendra Kumar Singh was run over by a tractor-trolley carrying quarried stone in Morena illegally. He was attempting to intercept the vehicle when the incident occurred.

In 2015, constable Dharmendra Chauhan met a similar fate in the Chambal region when a vehicle ran him over as he tried to stop a tractor-trolley transporting illegally extracted sand.

The following year, in March 2016, forest guard Narendra Sharma was murdered in Gwalior while attempting to intercept a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand.

In September 2018, deputy ranger Subedar Singh Kushwaha was killed in Morena after the driver of a tractor-trolley carrying illegally extracted sand from the Chambal region ran him over during an interception attempt.

The attacks continued in November 2023 when 'patwari' Prashant Singh lost his life in Shahdol's Devalond area while trying to stop illegal sand mining. A tractor ran him over during the operation.

In May 2024, ASI Mahendra Bagri was killed in a similar incident in Beohari of Shahdol district while taking action against illegal sand mining. He was run over by a tractor.

The latest incident involved Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who was killed late Sunday night while attempting to intercept a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor in Dewas district.