Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology signs MoU with Mansarovar University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mansarovar Global University on Saturday at the university auditorium, informed the officials from the department.

Director general of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Anil Kothari, said, “The collaboration will lead to better researches and findings. I would suggest the researchers at the university to make use of all the resources available at the council and do better.”

He asked the professors at the university to prepare proposals for the study and make use of the labs and instruments available at the council. While Kothari signed the MoU from the side of the council, the pro chancellor of the university Gaurav Tiwari signed it representing the university.

He said the collaboration with the council will fill the gaps and ease the hurdles faced while pursuing research in the field of science. “We will take full advantage of the opportunity and produce better results,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 06:24 PM IST