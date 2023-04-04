Madhya Pradesh: Legal Awareness Camp organised to empower students in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Legal Services Authority of Mandsaur organised legal literacy awareness camp at Daloda village to empower citizens. The camp was organised under seven-day university level orientation program of National Service Scheme.

Programme Officer Dr Rajesh Kaushik and professor Anil Arya welcomed district judge Harsh Singh Bahrawat with a bouquet. Bahrawat highlighted working of Legal Services Authority and the need to spread legal awareness among general public. He also apprised students of the Motor Vehicle Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act so that they could make the best use of their rights and duties. He tried to shed light on various issues related to consumer rights, including food adulteration, fraud and other online frauds. He then participated in an interactive session with students and answered their queries.

District organiser Dr KR Suryavanshi, Government College Principal, Piplia Mandi, Dr RK Srivastava, district organiser Manjeet Singh Saluja and students were present in large numbers at the camp.