Madhya Pradesh: Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 17

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 23 deaths due to corona on Monday which is the highest deaths so far. Similarly, the state has 10,232 active cases. The state's tally on Monday evening stood at 46,508 positive cases and 1,128 deaths. Indore accounts for 10,049 positive cases and 344 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8,888 cases and 243 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 76 deaths and 1,443 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 516 while Neemuch has 922 positives. Khandwa accounts for 770 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,132. Jabalpur recorded 2486 cases.

Morena recorded 1,895 cases while Mandsaur has 596 cases and Dhar has recorded 582 cases. Dewas has reported 539 Cases, Sagar 881, Tikamgarh 352, Raisen 490, Bhind 528, Sheopur 356, Rewa 535, Rajgarh 539, Barwani 971, Chhindwara 308, Vidisha 572, Shajapur 366 cases while Damoh has 426 cases.

Datia has 399 cases while Satna has 331 cases and Jhabua has 305 cases. Panna has 196 cases and Balaghat has 209 cases while Sehore has 485 cases.

Hoshangabad has 393 cases and Narsingpur has 272 cases while Betul has 385 cases and Shivpuri has 473 cases. Ratlam recorded 698 cases. Chhattarpur has 447 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 142 and Agar-Malwa has reported 139 cases. Sidhi has reported 211 cases and Singrauli has 292 cases while Shahdol has 218 cases. Guna have 162 cases while Anuppur has 124 cases and Alirajpur has 288 cases. Katni has 334 cases while Umaria has 77 cases and Seoni has reported 124 cases.

Dindori has 101 cases and Niwari has 74 cases while Mandla has reported 95 cases. As per health department, 1053 positive cases were reported in state on Monday. During the day 19862 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases are 46,508 and 1,128 deaths. While 10,232 are active cases and 35,025 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.