Madhya Pradesh: Know India Programme team visits Bhopal, praises cultural heritage

Under the ‘Know India Programme,’ run by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, a team of young non-resident Indian (NRI) students are being taken on a state tour by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The team paid a visit to Bhopal on Thursday. It spent the afternoon among differently-abled children at Aarushi NGO.

When the team visited the Tribal Museum in the evening and saw the cultural heritage of the state, they understood the rich art of tribal society. Before visiting Bhopal, the KIP team visited Ujjain on Wednesday, where they visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam and saw Mahakal Lok in the evening.

With the aim of introducing the youths of Indian origin to various aspects of the country's cultural heritage, art and literature, the Know India Programme is operated by the Ministry of External Affairs in which NRI youths from Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa and Jamaica have participated.