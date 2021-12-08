Madhya Pradesh: Katni police's order issued for Governor security places two communities in terrorist category, SP apologizes

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an order placing Sikh and Muslim communities in terror outfits category issued, Superintendent of Police (SP), Katni Sunil Jain apologised on Wednesday.

Jain also issued a show cause notice to the senior clerk who had drafted the order.

The police control room on the behalf of the Superintendent of Police issued a force deployment instructions for the visit of Madhya Pradesh Government Mangubhai Patel.

The point number six of the instructions letter says to keep strict watch on terror outfits like Sikh, Muslim, JKLF, Ulfa, SIMI and LTTI.

Congress Spokesperson, Narendra Saluja raised questions on the instruction issued by the police and said, “Has Sikh Community put in terror outfit category? The government should take immediate action against Katni SP, else it will be considered as BJP’s agenda.”

Talking to Free Press Journal, SP Sunil Jain said, “It was a typo. I, on behalf of the entire Katni police, apologize for the mistakes. I will ensure that no such incident will take place in future. I have also issued a show cause notice to the concerned clerk.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 04:53 PM IST