Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath’s rally today, Congress men working overtime in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath is taking part in a march on Wednesday, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

Vidisha district Congress committee president Nishank Jain and party workers urged the people to take part in the march to make it successful.

Jain along with party workers contacted the residents and traders at Bamora bus stand area, Bada Bazar and Chandni Chowk. Jain was accompanied by Rajat Gaud, Subhan Gori, Suresh Yadav, Narendra Patidar and others.

They also informed the residents about the achievements of the government led by Kamal Nath, which lasted only for 15 months. The party workers said the government had set up cowsheds and increased the amount for their fodder. Besides, the government increased the amount of Kanyadan Vivaha Yojna from Rs 21,000 to 51,000. Similarly, old age pension was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

On the other hand, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janatga Party government has not been able to generate jobs for the youth. The prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas, have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 900, the Congress workers said, adding that the present government has closed the farmers’ loan-waiving scheme.

Sharma performs Bhoomi Poojan of projects

A Bhoomi Poojan ceremony was organised on Monday for construction of a Satsang Mandap and building for those who visit Vishwanath temple in Devpur. Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Umakant Sharma was invited as the chief guest on the occasion. He performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the construction work. A sum of Rs 49.9 lakh will be spent on the project. Before performing Bhoomi Poojan, Sharma said the area is being developed as a tourist spot.