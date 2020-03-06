Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath govt changes personal security officers of 8 MLAs, BJP alleges murder conspiracy

The state government have changed the personal security officer of eight MLAs including six of BJP and two of Congress on Friday. The change have erupted controversy, the BJP leaders alleges that its a conspiracy to kill them.

While talking to media the two former ministers and MLAs Sanjay Pathak and Vishwas Sarang alleged that the state government is trying to kill them.

Sarang stated that the government has withdrawn the PSO on Friday and by removing the PSO the government wanted to kill him.

He also alleged that on March 5th when he returned from Delhi, at the airport, the police tried to arrest him. He added that the police is camping outside his government residence which is causing the problems to the visitors.

The similar allegation is raised by the MLA Sanjay Pathak, he stated that on Thursday night, he has witnessed the assault attempt by the unidentified people.

They both alleges that the government wanted to put their spy in their house in the name of PSO.

Sarang has written the letter to the DGP about the happening of March 5th and have asked to take the action into the matter.

The change of PSO and the current political development in the state.

The PSOs of MLAs Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh Thakur, Arvind Bhadoria, Vishwas Sarang, Sanjay Pathak and one more MLA have been changed.

The Congress party blames that these are names which are involved in the alleged horse trading event happened in the state.

The two Congress MLAs whose PSO are changed are Neeraj Dixit and Vijay Raghvendra Singh.

Narottam is having the special protection staff of three gunmen, whereas the other MLAs are having the eligibility of two gunmen.