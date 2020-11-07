Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calling up BJP legislators, says CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: The state has witnessed hectic political activities even before the announcement of by-election results.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that president of MP Congress Committee (MPCC) had begun to call up the BJP legislators.

Nath must know that not a single BJP law-maker is going to join the Congress, Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said Nath had begun to do politics of bargaining.

Both Nath and Digvijaya Singh are accusing the BJP of purchasing Congress legislators, but the truth is that, they are contacting the BJP law-makers, the chief minister said.

When Nath asks a BJP MLA to join the Congress it is called management, but when opposition legislators join the ruling party they are called traitors, Chouhan said.

The BJP is going to win the by-polls in a big way, he said, adding that Nath lures the opposition MLAs.

After Chouhan’s statement, there have been hectic political activities across the state.

The Congress has so far accused the BJP of horse-trading. Now, the BJP, too, is making the same allegations.

Once the by-election results are declared, the BJP is set to make all efforts to remain in government. Likewise, the Congress is going to spare no effort to return to power. For this, both the parties have begun to pull out all the stops.

According to sources, the BJP and the Congress are in touch with each other’s legislators.

The legislators of both the parties are waiting for by-poll results. A few law-makers may make a strategy on the basis of the number of seats each party gets.

BJP, Cong keep watch on their legislators

The BJP and the Congress have begun to keep a watch on their legislators. The BJP is watching those law-markers who tried to join the Congress.

Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state unit VD Sharma, urban development minister Bhupendra Singh is in touch with the party legislators.

The Congress fears the BJP may lure a few party legislators. Therefore, the party is in touch with the legislators.

The Congress is going to hold a meeting of its legislators in Bhopal on November 11.