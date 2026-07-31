Madhya Pradesh, July 31, 2026, Weather Updates: Intermittent Showers In Bhopal; Below Average Rainfall In Over 40 Districts

Madhya Pradesh, July 31, 2026, Weather Updates: Monsoon Remains Weak Across Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent showers continued to keep the monsoon active in Bhopal, but the city is still waiting for a sustained spell of rainfall.

Light rain and drizzle over the past two days have brought relief from the heat, yet precipitation remains well below expectations.

Several parts of the city witnessed a sharp downpour on Thursday morning, raising hopes of an all-day rainy spell. However, the showers lasted barely half an hour before bright sunshine returned, leaving residents disappointed.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city recorded 1.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while only 0.3 mm was recorded by Thursday evening.

The weather observatory at the airport reported a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius. At 5.30 pm, the temperature stood at 23.8 degrees Celsius with 81% relative humidity. Winds blew from the west-northwest at 21 kmph.

Meteorologists said the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has moved further inland, reducing the chances of heavy rainfall over the Indore division for now. Over the next 24 hours, only isolated light showers or drizzle are expected due to local weather conditions.

Below-average rainfall in these 47 districts

Below-average rainfall has been recorded in Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Pandhurna, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ujjain, and Vidisha.

Meanwhile, eight districts—Bhopal, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Indore, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, and Sehore—have received above-average rainfall. Dewas has recorded 29% excess rainfall.