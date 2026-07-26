Madhya Pradesh July 26, 2026, Weather Update: Third Week Of July Brings 3.3 Inches Rain; 41 Districts Record Below-Normal Rainfall | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received 3.3 inches of rainfall during the third week of July, improving the overall rain situation in several districts.

According to weather data, 14 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, have received more rainfall than their average quota so far. However, rainfall remains below normal in 41 districts.

Dewas recorded the highest rainfall in the state at around 20 inches, while Alirajpur received the lowest rainfall of nearly 4 inches.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Madhya Pradesh has received around 13 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season.

The average rainfall during this period is 14.6 inches, which means the state is still facing a deficit of around 1.6 inches, or 11%.

This year, the monsoon arrived nine days late in Madhya Pradesh on June 24 but covered the entire state within the next nine days. Due to the delayed arrival, June recorded 30% less rainfall than normal.

However, rainfall improved in July, with the first week recording 8% above-normal rainfall.

The second week of July saw weak monsoon activity, with no major rainfall reported in the state. As a result, the average rainfall remained below half an inch during that period.

However, the monsoon gained strength in the third week, bringing 3.3 inches of rain and improving the overall rainfall figures.

Weather experts said sufficient moisture at lower levels, widespread cloud cover, light to moderate winds and signs of rainfall activity across several regions indicate that the monsoon circulation has strengthened.

They added that good rainfall activity is expected in the coming days, with heavy showers likely during the last days of July.