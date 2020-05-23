Madhya Pradesh: Joura about to complete months without MLA

The state is in a dilemma over the dates for by-elections in 24 seats due to the corona pandemic.

According to rules, the Election Commission has to conduct a by-poll within six months after a seat falls vacant.

Two assembly seats, Joura and Agar, fell vacant after the passing away of two legislators and it had happened before the 22 Congress legislators quit their party.

Banwarilal Sharma, who was an MLA from Joura constituency, died on December 21 last year. Six months will complete on June 21.

Nevertheless, nothing is clear about the poll dates for Joura seat because corona pandemic got into the way of the election commission.

The Election Commission has not yet issued any orders for holding by-election for Joura seat.

The commission has also not said anything clearly whether the Joura by-poll will be held along with 22 other seats which have fallen vacant due to resignation by Congress legislators.

The state government has not done any correspondence with the commission about the by-elections because of the pandemic.

Some of the officials, however, said it would not be possible to hold elections due to the spread of coronavirus.

They further said everything would be done on the basis of instructions from the election commission.

After Joura, Agar seat will complete six months without an MLA in July. The government expects the commission will hold the elections for all the 24 seats together.

Campaign begins in favour of ex-MLA’s son

A social media campaign has been launched to field Ramniwas Sharma, son of the late Banwarilal Sharma, from Joura constituency. Former MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has already made Ramniwas a member of the BJP. Scindia wants Ramniwas should contest from Joura. According to BJP sources, Scindia will decide candidate from this constituency.