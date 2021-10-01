Madhya Pradesh: Janani Express vehicle fails reach on time, newborn dies

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence came in fore in Janani Express Yojna. A pregnant woman delivered a dead newborn baby as the Janani express vehicle failed to reach on time.

The incident is of Kukramath village under Dindori kotwali police station area on Friday.

A pregnant woman suffered labour pain on which the family members had called Janani express vehicle around 8 am. But after hours passed, the vehicles did not reach.

After that the kin took the woman in a goods carrier auto and reached Ghana Ghat. The auto driver said that they also waited there for hours but later the woman, Kausalya Bai delivered the baby in the auto itself which was found dead.

After the incident the relative of the woman alleged that the incident occurred because of the negligence of the government's Janani Express scheme.

The relatives also said that if the vehicle had arrived on time, the incident would not have happened.

“If the scheme was not started, then we would manage ourselves and make arrangements to take her to the district hospital. We might save the life of the newborn,” the kin added.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 09:51 PM IST