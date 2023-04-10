Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur man murders friend, chops his body into 10 pieces and disposes them to separate locations

Madhya Pradesh: Friend kills Jabalpur stock trader over money dispute, disposes body after cutting into 10 pieces | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradseh): A grisly murder case has come to fore from Jabalpur where a man killed his friend over money, chopped his body into 10 pieces, packed it in sacks and disposed them at different locations.

The cops have recovered seven pieces so far.

Police arrested one of the accused Ramprakash Punia. He told police that the mastermind of this muder Tony Verma committed suicide on March 1.

Reportedly, stock trader Anupam Sharma (31), a resident of Narsinghpur was missing for nearly two months. According to Punia, a resident of Rajasthan, Tony and Anupam were friends. The duo had a dispute over money. Following which Tony, along with Punia, planned to murder Anupam.

Police said after killing Anupam, Tony brought the body to his wood shop and chopped in into 10 pieces using a sawing machine. Tony and Punia, then packed these parts in 10 sacks and disposed it to different locations to hide their crime.

Police said Tony, later committed suicide as he was scared that the police will find him.

According to CSP Pratishtha Singh, “Based on the clues during the investigation, the police detained Ramprakash Punia on the basis of suspicion and interrogated him. At first he tried to evade the police, but later exposed the incident of Anupam's murder.”

Anupam was not on good terms with wife

Victim Anupam was living in a flat in Jabalpur alone for four years due to estrangement from his wife. Anupam has a son and went missing on February 16 after which his family registered a missing complaint with Sanjeevani Nagar police.