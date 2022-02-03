Madhya Pradesh: Injustice to farmers can turn them into Naxalite, says former minister Raja Pateria

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Raja Pateria has landed himself in controversy after making a controversial statement against the farmers in Damoh. While inspecting the crop loss, the minister said that a lack of justice to the farmers can turn them into Naxalite. They will be forced to take up these weapons, added the minister.

Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was inspecting the crop loss in rural areas in the Repura area, adjacent to the border of Damoh district. He acknowledged the problems of tribals.

In a telephonic conversation with the top officials, the former minister Raja Pateria gave the controversial statement. "If these tribals do not get justice, it will make them Naxalite. They will be forced to take up weapons, added the minister.

Notably, Raja Pateria, who has also been a Congress MLA and minister in the past, belongs to Damoh's Hata

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:39 PM IST