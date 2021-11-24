Madhya Pradesh: Injured tribal youth dies, kin suspect murder, block traffic

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal youth found in a poll of blood in Simria village under Bhagwan police station a few days died during treatment on Monday, the police said.

His family members, however, said that the youth had been murdered and blocked traffic on the Ghuwara-Bhagwan road.

The road blockade continued for four hours. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers to lift the blockade.

According to reports, 32-year-old Raape, a resident of Simaria village, was found in a pool of blood at the Sarkana tri-section.

The police said that he had met with an accident. As his condition deteriorated the doctors referred him to Gwalior district hospital where he died.

Immediately after his death, his family members blocked traffic on the Ghuwara-Bhagwan road near Simria tr-section.

On getting information Tehsilder of Ghuwara Ravishanker Shukla and police station in charge of Bhagwan, KK Khaneja and outpost in charge Ajan Singh rushed to the spot.

The villagers lifted the blockade only after the officials assured them that they would inquire into the incident.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:00 AM IST