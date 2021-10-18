Madhya Pradesh: Infant lying in garbage found in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An infant was rescued who was lying in a garbage below Kachhpura bridge under Yadav Colony Out Post Police Station, Jabalpur on Monday, the police said.

Passengers passing near the bridge heard the crying of a baby. As soon as they reached, they found that the infant lying in the garbage was crying and ants were crawling on its body.

After that they immediately informed the police about the incident.

In charge of Yadav Colony Out Post Police Station, Abhilash Pandey said that the police received the information that someone had left the infant in the garbage. After that the police rushed to the spot, took out the infant from the garbage and admitted to the Elgin hospital.

He further said that a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:19 PM IST