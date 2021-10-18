e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths recordedMaharashtra: Amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22; timings of restaurants and shops to be extended
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:19 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Infant lying in garbage found in Jabalpur

Passengers passing near the bridge heard the crying of a baby. As soon as they reached, they found that the infant lying in the garbage was crying and ants were crawling on its body.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An infant was rescued who was lying in a garbage below Kachhpura bridge under Yadav Colony Out Post Police Station, Jabalpur on Monday, the police said.

Passengers passing near the bridge heard the crying of a baby. As soon as they reached, they found that the infant lying in the garbage was crying and ants were crawling on its body.

After that they immediately informed the police about the incident.

In charge of Yadav Colony Out Post Police Station, Abhilash Pandey said that the police received the information that someone had left the infant in the garbage. After that the police rushed to the spot, took out the infant from the garbage and admitted to the Elgin hospital.

He further said that a case has been registered and a probe is on.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, one injured in road accident in Satna
Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal