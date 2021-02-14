Madhya Pradesh: In BJP, nobody knows what one will become; how, when it will happen: VD Sharma

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president VD Sharma has said he never knew he would ever hold such an important position in the party. Called by the endearing sobriquet ‘Subhankar’ by his party colleagues, Sharma is completing one year in office. Free Press has spoken to him about his work in the past one year. Excerpts:

FP: How do you see your one year in office?

VD: When we work we do not think how much time we have worked. We simply mull over our performances. I follow it in letter and spirit. I’m working the way a good state president should work. I’m discharging my duties.

FP: Did you ever think one day you would become the state party president?

VD: I’ve never thought of it. As I’ve got the responsibility I’ve begun to work. When I was working in Jharkhand I was given the charge of Nehru Yuva Kendra. Then I was appointed as general secretary and given ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. One day I was appointed state party president. Getting a post in the BJP is a system. One has to work according to that.

FP: There are discussions that VD will become the next CM?

VD: In the BJP, nobody knows who will become what; and when and how that will happen. It is the party organisation that decides what one should do. One discharges one’s duty with dedication. I never thought what kind of responsibility I would get.