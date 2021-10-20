Madhya Pradesh: Hyena injures livestock, 11 people in Morena village

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A hyena strayed into Kiryayach village under Porsa police station at 4am on Wednesday and attacked a few livestock and 11 villagers, sources said.

The villagers said that the hyena had triggered panic in the village for more than three hours. The villagers then shot the animal dead.

The injured were rushed to a government health centre in Porsa from where three seriously injured were referred to the Morena district hospital.

Their condition was stated to be normal. On getting information, the police and the local legislator rushed to the spot.

The legislator from Dimni Ravindra Chandra Valmiki expressed anger at the forest officials’ failure to reach the spot.

The villagers said that after attacking the villagers and the livestock the hyena also damaged the household goods.

As the stray dogs attacked the hyena it entered a house and injured a woman who was sleeping.

When the woman yelled for help and a group of villagers came to her rescue, the hyena attacked them too.

A villager Munna Valmiki struck back the hyena. Then there ensued a man-animal fight.

The hyena then bit the hands of Munna. The animal suddenly entered houses and damaged household goods.

The animal continued to harass the villagers for three3 hours. Former Sarpanch of the village Mahendra Singh Tomar then shot the animal dead.

Those who were severely injured were identified as Resham, her son Ajmer, Munna Valmik. They were rushed to the Porsa hospital from where they were referred to Morena district hospital.

