Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Secures ₹42.25 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Victims Of Negligence, Animal Attacks And Accidents | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the instance of the MP Human Rights Commission (MPHRC), the state government has paid a total of Rs 42.25 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of people who lost their lives due to acts of omission or commission by government authorities or in attacks by animals in different parts of the state.

The victims included a man who was crushed to death due to the collapse of the gate of the collectorate, two friends who drowned in the Narmada River and children killed by a leopard and a stray dog.

In all the cases, the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the untimely deaths and passed the order.

Parasaram Jat, an elderly person, died when the gate of the collector’s office in Dhar collapsed on him. His wife was paid compensation of Rs one lakh.

A sum of Rs four lakh each was paid to the parents of two young boys who drowned in the Narmada River in Badwani district.

Similarly, Rs four lakh was paid to the wife of Ramsingh, a farmer who died due to a lightning strike in Katni district.

The Commission’s intervention led to the payment of Rs eight lakh to the family of a 10-year-old boy in a village in Katni district, who was dragged away from his home by a leopard.

A sum of Rs 25,000 each was paid to the next of kin of two women who died for want of medical treatment and to the family of a minor girl, who was mauled to death at her home by stray dogs.