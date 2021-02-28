Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha asks AICC to rechristen it ‘Godse Congress’

BHOPAL: Now, the Hindu Mahasabha has asked the All India Congress Committee to rechristen it ‘Godse Congress’. The statement comes following the induction of Hindu Mahasabha member Babulal Chaurasia in the Congress. While voices of dissent over the induction of Chaurasia are getting louder in Congress, the Hindu Mahasabha too has joined flaying the party.

Hindu Mahasabha state general secretary Vinod Joshi in a letter to AICC president, asked to change the party name to ‘Godse Congress’. Chaurasia was convinced with the act of Nathuram Godse, he had even got a temple constructed and installed an idol of Godse, despite this he has found a place in the Congress, said Joshi.

Many serious Congress leaders have gone vocal opposing the inclusion of Chaurasia, an admirer of Godse, in the party. The leaders who have opened a front against the party over the issue include former PCC chief Arun Yadav, former PCC spokesperson Manik Agarwal and others. However, there are many leaders who in a veiled manner are opposing the PCC chief Kamal Nath’s decision. Sources in the party said that a few leaders are finding a way out to get Chaurasia expelled from the Congress.

Congressmen wash Gandhi Statute with Gangajal

A day after Hindu Mahasabha former member Babulal Chaurasia garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Gwalior, a few Congressmen washed the statue with Gangajal on Sunday. The local Congress leaders are divided over the inclusion of Chaurasia in the party