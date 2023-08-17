Madhya Pradesh: Hindalco Staffers Celebrate I-Day With Enthusiasm

FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Hindalco celebrated 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm at its Mahan plant on Tuesday.

The office premises were decked up with lights and tricolours. Head of the company S Senthilnath hoisted the national flag and took salute from the security men of the company.

Other senior officials of the organisation, like head of the Human Resources Department Bishwanath Mukherjee , Smelter head S Shashikumar and other officials, were present at the function.

Senthilnath remembered the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle.

He also appreciated the work done by the employees of the company to produce aluminum.

According to Senthilnath, aluminum produced by the Mahan plant was used for Chandrayaan, which was a matter of pride for all the employees.

More than 50 security men were honoured for their outstanding work. The employees working for the company for more than 25 years were also feted on the occasion.

The students of Aditya Birla Public School and those of the Saraswati Shishu Mandir presented cultural programmes.

National Flag Hoisted At 115 Places In Sagar

The members of Vichar Samiti hoisted the national flag at 115 places in the district on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Thousands of people took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony and paid tribute to the freedom fighters.

Meritorious students, senior citizens, social workers and family members of ex-servicemen were also feted on the occasion.

Saplings of various plants were planted on temple premises and in gardens.

Founder president of Vichar Samiti, Kapil Malaiya, inaugurated the event.

First I-Day In Newly-Founded Mauganj District

The first Independence Day was celebrated in the newly established Mauganj district on the premises of the CM Rise School. Speaker of the House, Girish Gautam, hoisted the national flag. Thousands of people took part in the event. Gautam also to the salute after hoisting the national flag.

Freedom Fighters Remembered In Narmadapuram

The teachers and the students of Springdales Senior Secondary School, Narmadapuram, celebrated the Independence Day with fervour.

Principal of the school Mona Chatterjee welcomed the chief guest of the function PK Chatterjee.

PK Chatterjee hoisted the national flag. Afterwards, the NCC troupe, Scout and Guides, and the school band gave salute. The students presented a cultural event. Those who sacrificed their lives for the nation were remembered.

Students of the school Murti soni, Anshuman Chatterjee and Vaibhav Agarwal were honoured with cash and citations for taking part at army camp in Raipur.

Tiranga Rally Taken Out In Nasrullaganj

A Tiranga rally was taken out from the higher secondary school in Bherunda as part of ‘Ghar-Ghar Tiranga campaign’ to raise awareness about the importance of the national flag.

People’s representatives, officials of the administration and students from various schools in the city took part in the rally.

A human chain was made on the premises of the government’s excellence school. The Tiranga rally moved through different parts in the city and ended at Krishi Sangosthi Bhawan.

